Nostalgia with Preeti Jhangiani, “My most prized possession was my Mercedes I bought with my earnings”

Where were you career-wise?

My first Malayalam film released when I was 18, my Telugu films at 19, and my first Hindi film, Yash Raj’s Mohabbatein, released when I was 20. By 22, I had done 10 Hindi films and was choosing my projects based on the roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preeti with her friend Poonam Damania while on a holiday in Goa

What was your bank balance then?

I had an account with HSBC bank but I can’t say how much money I had as my dad handled my finances for me back then!

With Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu during the shoot of Chehera at the Dubai airport

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your relationship status at 22?

I was single and ready to mingle. But, I was so busy working that I had no time to even think! I missed every birthday and family function those days.

Vacationing in Koh Samui with her friends Poonam Damania and Gaurav Dhingra

Were you close to your family?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I was and am close to my parents, Menka and Gobind Jhangiani, and sister, Deepa. I was staying with my parents in Bandra.

Who were your influences and idols?

Somewhere I was influenced by all my contemporaries at the time. But I idolised Sridevi—always and forever.

The late Irrfan Khan photobombed a picture Preeti was posing for with actor-director Saurabh Shukla

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One thing you did back then, which you feel was immature in retrospect?

Sign films quickly without taking advice from industry veterans.

With (from left) Yash Chopra, Preeti, Kim Sharma’s mother, Kim, Shamita Shetty’s mother and Preeti’s mom, in Switzerland before shooting Mohabbatein’s Humko Humise Chura Lo

Did you have a favourite sport?

Yes. I liked to swim and watching tennis as a spectator.

With Amrita Arora, and Suniel Shetty’s kids, Athiya and Ahaan, in Muscat, after the shoot of Awara Paagal Deewana

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What was your fitness quotient?

I didn’t work out but I was always on the move. Shoots and dance rehearsals left me with no time for anything else, but kept me slender.

With Amrita Arora in Rajasthan while shooting for the song Jise Hasna Rona Hai for Awara Paagal Deewana

What was your fashion sense like?

It was terrible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What was your most prized possession?

My Mercedes, which I had bought with my earnings.

From HT Brunch, September 24, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch