Nostalgia with Shanthi Priya: “I wish I’d focussed on my career instead of getting married at 23”
The actor talks about doing 30 films in four languages by the time she was 22, her mother taking care of her finances then and travelling for her dance performances
Where were you career-wise?
My career was a rollercoaster of learning and success. With movies like Saugandh, I was thrilled to have already stepped into building a career in Bollywood.
What was your bank balance like?
During that time, finances were taken care of by the elders/parents. My mom took care of that for me. And I was living a luxurious life.
Who were you living with?
My family, including my mom M Lakshmi, brother M Gopalakrishna and sister Bhanupriya, also a famous actor.
What was your focus in life?
I wanted to give my best so that I could get my hands on the best movies being made then.The competition was tough back then!
What was your frame of mind like?
Grateful, as I had already done 30 films in four languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi). I was leading a Doordarshan serial within the first five years of my career and travelling for my dance performances.
Any romance in the air?
I was passionately chasing my dreams (my career) and romancing my dance practice.
What was your fashion sense like?
Comfy and casual jeans, shirts, and scarves with oxidised accessories—it’s still a staple!
What was your fitness quotient?
Dancing was my favourite workout.
If you could change one thing about yourself back then, what would it be?
I wish I had lived my life a little more and focussed a lot more on my career while I had a better chance at it, instead of being blinded by love and getting married at the age of 23!
Your most prized possession at the time?
I was my most prized possession! I was working hard towards building myself up like a brand.
From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch