Nostalgia with Shanthi Priya: “I wish I’d focussed on my career instead of getting married at 23”

Where were you career-wise?

My career was a rollercoaster of learning and success. With movies like Saugandh, I was thrilled to have already stepped into building a career in Bollywood.

At the 1992 Filmfare Awards, where she performed with Siddharth

What was your bank balance like?

During that time, finances were taken care of by the elders/parents. My mom took care of that for me. And I was living a luxurious life.

Shanthi Priya on the cover of a magazine when she was 20 years old

Who were you living with?

My family, including my mom M Lakshmi, brother M Gopalakrishna and sister Bhanupriya, also a famous actor.

On her wedding day, with husband, actor Sushant Ray (Siddharth), in December 1992

What was your focus in life?

I wanted to give my best so that I could get my hands on the best movies being made then.The competition was tough back then!

What was your frame of mind like?

Grateful, as I had already done 30 films in four languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi). I was leading a Doordarshan serial within the first five years of my career and travelling for my dance performances.

Giving a Kuchipudi performance while touring with her guru S P Anand

Any romance in the air?

I was passionately chasing my dreams (my career) and romancing my dance practice.

With actors (from left) Akshay Kumar, Manjeet and Siddharth for the mahurat shot of the film Dwarpal in 1991

What was your fashion sense like?

Comfy and casual jeans, shirts, and scarves with oxidised accessories—it’s still a staple!

Shanthi (extreme right) on her 19th birthday with her mother, brother and sister Bhanu Priya

What was your fitness quotient?

Dancing was my favourite workout.

With Akshay Kumar in the film Ikke Pe Ikka in 1994

If you could change one thing about yourself back then, what would it be?

I wish I had lived my life a little more and focussed a lot more on my career while I had a better chance at it, instead of being blinded by love and getting married at the age of 23!

In a commercial for Lux

Your most prized possession at the time?

I was my most prized possession! I was working hard towards building myself up like a brand.

From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022

