Nostalgia with Sudhanshu Pandey: “I got married and moved to Mumbai when I was 22”

Was being 22 a momentous year for you?

It was a very important age for me. I was 22 when I got married, and I was 22 when I shifted to Mumbai (I was born in Uttar Pradesh). I was one of the top names in the modelling industry and I was happy my career was doing decently well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudhanshu (second from left) after a performance with the other members of Band Of Boys

Your bank balance?

It wasn’t too much as most of my savings were spent in renting a flat in Mumbai.

Sudhanshu at 22, when he was always experimenting with hairstyles

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your focus in life then?

This was before I had my kids so, I was focussed on taking care of my wife and career. I also became part of a band by chance. My friends said I could sing well. I was asked to sing before Hariharan and Leslie Lewis; they loved my voice. That’s how I became part of a boy band.

The actor got married in an Arya Samaj ceremony in December 1996

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your singing idols at 22?

Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Internationally, it was Michael Bolton.

Sudhanshu poses for a photoshoot in his 20s

Were you close to your family?

My father Harishchandra Pandey, mother Mohini Panday and brother Piyush have always formed a close-knit family. They live in Jaipur but we stay in touch via video calls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudhanshu with his class 3 batchmates at Bishop Shaw School in Nainital—he was his class teacher, Ms Hafiz’s, favourite

Your fashion sense then?

My fashion sense has never been about trends but about selecting clothes I can carry off well, that enhance my personality.

A picture from Sudhanshu’s early modelling days

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your most prized possession at the time?

My apartment, because it was the first time I had rented a place of my own and that too in the city of dreams—Mumbai.

Clicked by his photographer friend Hardeep Sachdev

What was your biggest dream at 22?

To become a star and make my parents proud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With his Nina bua (aunt) and cousin at his paternal house

If you could change one thing about yourself then, what would you change?

Nothing. I have been blessed with both my ups and my downs because they have been instrumental in making me what I am today.

From HT Brunch, May 28, 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch