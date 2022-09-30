Nostalgia with Terence Lewis: “I had three job offers, yet, despite never learning it, I chose dance”

Where were you career-wise?

I had just completed my three-year course from the Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai. I had two placement offers, but I realised I was already earning more money giving private dance classes. I had three job offers (one as a flight purser), yet, despite never having learnt dancing, I chose dance. I wanted to feel alive, and wake up to a challenge daily.

After watching Saturday Night Fever, he got leather fabric from Dharavi and got pants made from Bob Tailors in Bandra

What was your bank balance like?

In hundreds because I had paid for my education on my own ( ₹1,50,000 a year). I had taken a loan from my brother for it.

What was your romantic status?

I was in a serious relationship with my college sweetheart, for two years by then.

Terence (left) during a dance show themed around love and lust

Did you have someone you could confide in?

I’d speak my mind to a friend studying psychology to get clarity. Most times, I’d try to find the answer myself. I didn’t like to share, not even with my girlfriend.

Wearing a raincoat during a shoot with photographer Subi Samuel

What was your sense of fashion like?

Wild and bohemian. Torn jeans were not in fashion, but I would rip my jeans with sulphuric acid from the chemistry lab at Xavier’s College, and stitch patchwork on them. I’d pair them with Fashion Street kurtas for ₹100. I had long hair, carried a jute jhola bag, and had a very hippie look.

Terence with his seven siblings

Where did you live?

My parents, Xavier and Remedia Teresa Lewis, seven of my siblings, and I lived in Hari Nivas chawl in Vile Parle (W).

Terence (behind the bride) at his friend’s Harsh and Supreet’s wedding

Your fitness quotient?

I opened a small dance studio in a Juhu bungalow, but nobody joined the classes. So, I started training ladies at Talwalkar’s Gym for weight loss. I remember Gauri Khan and Suzanne Khan saying, ‘We want washboard abs like yours’. But I used to eat a lot as I was taking seven-eight classes and would get really hungry!

From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022

