Passions: At your service

“I’m proud that they are serving their time in the military “

By Nupur Sahni

Nupur Sahni says, “BTS became so popular that it was overwhelming for them as well as they felt they had become too commercial”

I’ll miss BTS but they care so much about their fans that I’m sure they won’t leave us high and dry. They’ll be able to take part in national events and they’ll stay in touch with fans via social media.

BTS was number one. They became so popular that it was overwhelming for them as well as they felt they had become too commercial. In a way, they strayed away from their core values and it became about the Grammys and billboards. This break will be good for them to go back to their roots and spend time with themselves and come back even stronger.

They will definitely come back. These are the most co-dependent seven boys on earth!

Do I feel their service needs to be excused as they are also providing service by putting out the culture of their nation to the rest of the world? No. I’m proud that they are serving their time in the military. They don’t think they are bigger than their country and aren’t above the rules. They are humble and their tradition is also important for them. Even if they were excused from this military service, they would have volunteered to do it.

So much of South Korea’s tourism and hence, income and economy, is because of BTS and their international fan base. But, in a way everyone is also contributing in their best way possible. So, if something has been a mandate from the beginning of time, it’ll be unfair if they were excused from it.

Nupur Sahni, 24, is an event planner, who has a tattoo inspired by a BTS song on her back.

“BTS should’ve been excused. They serve the country in other ways”

By Aakriti Sahni

Aakriti Sahni says, “The rest of the members [of BTS] have also opted to serve the military now, while Jin has to serve, so that they are together”

When you talk about bands like One Direction disbanding, fans get sad as they know there’s not getting back, and the members aren’t even talking to each other. But, it’s different with BTS. They only want to support each other.

Jin being the oldest, is the member who has to serve the military at the moment. But the rest of the members have also opted to go and serve while Jin is serving so that they are together. That makes me happy even though I won’t see them for about two years. It’s okay as long as they have each other.

But BTS should have been excused from this mandatory military service as they serve the country more by putting Korea on map and the revenue they generate. It’s much more than they could have in another way. Being BTS is their USP.

I’m not worried that they will be missing out on their golden period because BTS armies all around the world are aggressively loyal to them. It’s not just music but what they represent so many musicians sing about love, but BTS sing about self-love, besides insecurities, mental health and equality. They became an escape for me in the pandemic because it’s more than just their music. It’s their togetherness. They set friendship goals for us! They’ve raised each other and would die for each other. BTS is family.

Aakriti Sahni, 28, is an architect and project head for luxury events, who discovered BTS via K-Dramas .

From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022

