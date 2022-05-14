Passions: Crash & burn

“I lost 11 kgs for my wedding, thanks to small lifestyle changes”

By Shakshi Bachhety

Shakshi says that it’s crucial to not have a particular size in mind, but lose whatever weight possible. then, It’s not stressful

For my wedding, I needed to fit into the perfect dress and slay in it! After all, it was a day I’d envisioned since I was a girl. I chose to wear gowns and lehengas, so I had to lose weight to look good. I was 70 kgs when I got engaged mid-November last year, and on my wedding day in mid-April 2022, I was about 59 kgs.

I didn’t opt for mad gymming sessions and protein shake diets to lose weight. Enough recently-married friends had told me about the post-wedding weight blues that hit once you get back to your normal routine and diet, and people say things like, “what happened to you after the wedding?”

Another thing I learnt from my friends’ mistakes was to not have a particular size in mind, but lose whatever weight I possibly could. That way, I wouldn’t stress about my weight constantly, and as a result, risk stress binge-eating and then end up gaining weight, instead!

Instead, I opted for a lifestyle change. I started going for hour-long walks every day, did a short workout every morning, practised portion control and decreased the carbs and fats in my diet. The changes in my body came slowly, but they came steadily. By my wedding day, I had lost 11 kgs. And I have no post-wedding weight blues.

Shakshi Bachhety, 26, is a maths and science teacher at the Adharshala Academy, Delhi-NCR.

“Please don’t challenge your body and starve yourself”

By Ishi Khosla

Ishi says if you have an inflamed body, go on a liquid-heavy diet. If your body’s requirements are met, it’ll do you good

Anything between two to four kgs a month is a healthy average to maintain when you are trying to lose weight in a sustainable way. But Kim Kardashian lost seven kgs in three weeks! Which isn’t healthy unless done under supervision.

Crash diets lead to nutritional deficiencies and hormonal imbalances which, in turn, cause autoimmune diseases, infertility, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, skin problems, digestion issues, and an overall inflammation of the body. It get worse if you have a pro-inflammatory lifestyle that includes smoking, drinking and not sleeping enough—common among millennials.

The truth is, eating less will not kill you. If you have an inflamed body, go on a liquid-heavy diet. If your body’s requirements are met, it’ll do you good. The electrolytes in your body are crucial. Maintain a balance by hydrating and increasing your intake of vegetables and fruits, Your weight loss plan has to be customised, and eating on time and portion control are crucial.

What also matters is what you do after you have attained your target weight. Learn from Shane Warne, please. Don’t starve yourself and then binge-eat!

Remember: the only way to lose weight is to do it in a way that keeps you in touch with your body. Please don’t challenge your body or starve yourself.

Ishi Khosla is a clinical nutritionistwho authored The Diet Doctor: The Scientifically Proven Way to Lose Weight.

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

