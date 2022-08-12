Passions: Retaking the iron throne

“I can’t wait to immerse myself in that world again ”

By Urvee Modwel

Urvee says, “George R R Martin has already finished the story, so the writers won’t have to throw things together”

I thoroughly enjoyed Game of Thrones. The scale, the set design, the politics, the intrigue... it was riveting. I was so engrossed I even read the books! Now I can’t wait for House of the Dragon to air so I can immerse myself in that world again.

From the trailers of House of the Dragon, it seems we’re going to witness the same grandeur, the same scale, the same twists, the same human conflicts and the same drama we saw in the first few seasons of GoT, but with more dragons. Seventeen dragons in total, apparently. Plus, George R R Martin has already finished the story, so the writers won’t have to throw things together. It might even be a tighter, easier-to-follow show, since the focus is on one house fighting within itself. There will be incest—these are the Targaryens after all—but we see worse things onscreen every day.

The icing on the cake? Ramin Djawadi’s music and the fact that there’s going to be a third spin-off too, with Kit Harington coming back as Jon Snow. He may know nothing, but I know that I’m excited.

Urvee Modwel, 32, is a member of Team HT Brunch who believes in redemption and second chances.

“GoT let us down, and nothing points to this being any different”

By Shiv Ram Krishna Pandey

Shiv says, “The show is set 170 years before GoT. that’s how far back they have to go to try and appease a fanbase that was more broken than Bran, at the end of GoT

In a world where Disney+ Hotstar is winning hearts and minds by celebrating diversity and Amazon Prime is going big with the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO Max has gone with what fans have so tried to forget—Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is an adaption of George R R Martin’s Fire and Blood and tells the tale of the struggle of succession in the Targaryen bloodline. Yes, the Westeros-ruling, dragon-controlling family that celebrates inbreeding and male primogeniture.

The show is set 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones. I reckon that’s how far back they have to go to try and appease a fanbase that was more broken than Bran, once the showrunners ran out of material to adapt. And we haven’t even started on the treatment of female characters and random acts of misogyny.

With the show’s trailers garnering almost half in views as Rings of Power, it’s safe to assume that the franchise’s native fanbase still feels mistreated. Game of Thrones let us down and nothing points to this being any different.

Shiv, 33, a recent convert from the TradFi to DeFi space, is a forever lover of everything nerdy.

From HT Brunch, August 13, 2022

