Passions: The verification war

“It is these verified users that make Twitter”

By Dilip Cherian

Dilip says, “Only if that elusive tick retains its touch-me-not little sniff of exclusivity, is it worth it.”

I would pay for my Blue Tick. But my caveat: if the blue tick is available to anybody who wishes to pay, then it will become a mere bauble, not venerable.

Only if the verification process were to have an element of real scrutiny, would paying to advertise make sense. The key fact is that most folks on Twitter do not create original stuff that needs any of this facilitation. So, some of the stuff that he is proffering as sweet lollipops to make you pay—if you’re a creator—doesn’t make too much sense.

The 10 per cent of people on Twitter who actually end up being 92 per cent of content creators must matter, because Musk knows that it’s these verified creators who weave the universe that is Twitter. That is the platform “his people” currently gather to gawk, lurk or infrequently respond to. Without that, there’ll be no basis for any advertising revenue. If Musk hopes to be a great marketeer, he needs the crowds and the baying troll-laden mobs to maintain traction, tactility and trends, but he most certainly needs his creators more.

How much to pay, is still up in the air. Yet, only if that elusive tick retains its touch-me-not little sniff of exclusivity, is it worth it.

Dilip Cherian, India’s image guru & resident iconoclast, is best found on Twitter @DilipTheCherian

“I’m not prepared to feed the negativity”

By Jamal Shaikh

Jamal says, “If shelling out a few bucks will help me get a ringside view of the circus that Elon Musk’s Twitter promises to be, why not?”

As an early adapter of all things social media, I joined Twitter early, in 2008. “We’re journalists, we get paid to write and broadcast our opinion. Why should we do it for free?” India Today TV’s Rahul Kanwal asked me when I encouraged him to join. “It’s an additional platform,” I countered, “one that could define the future.” By that logic, I’d sign up for the blue tick immediately, if only to experience what could well be the future. But here is why I’ve not pursued this thus far.

1. My early Twitter experiences were fun. These were arbit tweets about the sunrise, tongue-in-cheek repartees, and wonderment whether social media was an outlet for lonely people. That stopped when the BBC made its journalists add their workplace to their handles… if this was going to be aligned with my work, I couldn’t be frivolous.

2. Then, somewhere in the 2010s, Twitter began to get vile. I would get hate for my name, my work, and my thoughts. I wasn’t prepared to feed that negativity.

3. To be verified, Twitter insisted I add my phone number, which I refused to do on a platform I was beginning to dislike.

I’d pay for the blue tick just like I’ve paid for my friend Bobby Beard and Suvir Saran’s “available to subscribe to” Instagram profiles recently: out of curiosity. If shelling out a few bucks will help me keep in touch better, why not? But I reckon I’d also pay to continue having a ringside view of the circus that the unpredictable Mr Musk promises Twitter will be.

Jamal Shaikh is National Editor–HT Brunch & New Media Initiatives, Hindustan Times, who tweets @JamalShaikh