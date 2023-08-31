30 things to know before you turn 30: Part II

We did the first edition of this series in April 2023. Half a year on, guess what? Growing up is still hard to do. There’s much to learn and unlearn, see and do, plan for and hope for. Turning 30 isn’t a magic milestone. Twenty-somethings already know that they should be exercising, that being efficient is a process, that financial planning lowers stress, that getting by on less sleep is not a flex at all.

Yet, adulting is so much more. Few know how to accept both compliments and feedback with grace. They’re intimidated by vibrators. They haven’t learnt to manage their time.

And time is the very thing that’s passing by all too quickly. Turning 30, entering a new decade, brings with it new beginnings no one is prepared for. That’s why we’ve asked folks over 30 – CEOs, actors, chefs, authors, musicians and more – to offer practical, useful life hacks for anyone turning a big corner. It’s great advice at any age. Take a look.

Varun Sadana, co-founder, Supertails.

Varun Sadana.

Learn to use the calendar better. It will make the next 20 years easier. Calendarise everything, including personal tasks such as workouts and reading outside of office material. In the office, block off personal time on the calendar too. See your productivity double. @varun.sadana

Niyati Rao, chef.

Niyati Rao.

One way to grow in your profession is to have interests other than your profession. It makes you return to your work with greater passion. I love to swim, paint and crochet. I also pen down the interesting things I see. This way I am not saturated. My mind is growing every day. @chefniyatirao

Deven Parulekar, co-founder, SaffronStays.

Deven Parulekar.

Avoid EMIs as much as you can, be it for a home or a car. Stay thrifty and master the art of patience. If you want to be an entrepreneur, hustle. Choose your partner carefully too. The choice determines your EMIs and your ability to delay gratification. @devendra.parulekar

Ruchi Sally, founder, Melissa India.

Ruchi Sally.

By 30, try getting an intimate portrait shot to appreciate the fact that you’re growing older. It is a reminder of self-love and self-appreciation, especially in a world determined to find fault in you. And it’s a visual reminder to love yourself first and the most. @sallyruchi

Rohan Ganguli, music producer.

Rohan Ganguli.

Everyone has talent; only those with a good work ethic succeed. Build a healthy, disciplined work life. Build a life outside of work: exercise, sports, being social, reading, eating out, movies, anything that keeps you physically and mentally fit. @rohanganguli

Ranveer Brar, chef.

Ranveer Brar.

Wear a watch! A phone is not a watch and wearing a watch stops you from looking at your phone all the time. @ranveer.brar

Krisha Seth, co-founder, Dots & Doodles.

Krisha Seth.

Give journaling a shot. It doesn’t matter what your art teacher said about your skills in school. Sketch pitches, jot down goals, record thoughts: it’s how the formless ideas in your head take their first steps towards existing in the real world. Plus, your old journals? They’re like time capsules, reminding you how far you’ve come and sparking new flames of inspiration for the future. @krisha1

Arjun Siva, digital head, LoveDepot.com.

Arjun Siva.

Men, don’t get intimidated or offended if your partner has a vibrator in their bedside drawer. See toys as an ally, not competition. Think of them as backup dancers – they’re just here to add some extra flair and make sure the show is a smash hit.

Bani Nanda, chef.

Bani Nanda.

Goodwill goes a long way in business. Extend it to your customers, your employees and your vendors. Mishaps are a part of life. You will make mistakes and you will upset people. But they will never forget the reserves of kindness that you built up with them. @chefbani

Ankur Tewari, singer.

Ankur Tewari.

Learn how to say No. We tend to be cautious in our career and what the world thinks of us in our 20s. We end up saying yes to things we should have refused. The trauma from those calls takes time to leave. Follow your gut instinct and set up boundaries. @ankurtewari

Sayani Gupta, actor.

Sayani Gupta.

Stop considering all the options, all the time. By 30 you should know what feels right instinctively and own your decision, good or bad. Avoid gossip. Drink plenty of water. See the world. Mingle. Stay curious. Keep your heart open. Enjoy sunshine and rain. And enter a room with dignity, not desperation. @sayanigupta

Pratichee Mohapatra, singer.

Pratichee Mohapatra.

Travel like a grown-up. Learn a few essential phrases to have better conversations with locals. Save up and see a little more of the world than you planned to. And remember that a good holiday is as much about who you’re with as where you go. @praticheemohapatra

Gautam Soni, MD, House of MBJ.

Gautam Soni.

Before turning 30, grasp the importance of saving consistently. You should have an emergency fund set up, and how to avoid high-interest debt. Even if you aren’t financially savvy, you should have a planner to advise you on money decisions; someone who understands what you want your money to do for you. @gautam_soni_

Amrita Tripathi, author and founder, The Health Collective.

Amrita Tripathi.

Learn how not to internalise feedback. It’s a data point or series of data points, nothing more, nothing less. Pick up what you can and move on, don’t stew in self-judgment or self-blame, even if you’ve made a mistake. It’s a long race and every single person is trying to make the best of it, just like you. @amritat

Varun Duggirala, author and founder, Plot Device entertainment.

Varun Duggirala.

How you start and end your day drives what you do all day. My 20s were a mad rush in the morning and an adrenaline filled crash at night. I’ve come to realise that a warm-up and a wind-down ritual is crucial to perform at your best and live a balanced life. @varunduggi

Manpreet Singh, former captain, Indian Hockey Team.

Manpreet Singh.

As you leave your 20s, learn to actively make time for family and loved ones, even during a busy time. I make it a point to connect with my family for an hour every day. It keeps me grounded and rejuvenated. @manpreetsingh07

Elnaaz Norouzi, actor.

Elnaaz Norouzi.

Learn new languages. Learn as many languages as possible. I’m saying this as someone who has lived in different countries and knows seven languages. Experiencing life through a different culture has been the best thing so far. @iamelnaaz

Sabina Bhanpurawala, CEO & MD, Foam Home, India.

Sabina Bhanpurawala.

By 30, you should be sleeping on a large bed, on the best mattress you can afford. Don’t clutter your bed with bags and clothes. This is where you recharge, respect it. And prioritise sleep – don’t steal from rest hours to binge watch anything. @the.dream.merchant

Harkunwar Singh, CEO and co-founder, Novatr.

Harkunwar Singh.

Let your creativity drive your passion. For me it is building Lego sets and crafting architectural models for important presentations. Believe me, these cherished pursuits have been the secret sauce to delivering disruptive ideas! @harkunwarr

Parul Vadehra, director, Vadehra Art Gallery.

Parul Vadehra.

Educate yourself about Indian art and culture. Visit a museum, a monument. Watch a play or musical performance, seek out art, culture and heritage events in your city. We tend to overlook what’s in our backyard. But the more you see, the more you will enjoy it, the more you grow. @parulvadehra

Laksheeta Govil, founder, Fizzy Goblet.

Laksheeta Govil.

Invest in a pair of white shoes that are not sneakers. By 30, there will be enough events that call for elegant and sophisticated dressing. Don’t fear white. It’s timeless and chic. And show that you have enough control over your life to keep them pristine. @laksheeta

Rishi Virmani, writer.

Rishi Virmani.

Travel alone at least once before you’re 30. Spend a few days in your company. You have no idea how much you can surprise yourself. You’re probably more fun than you think. Or you’ll come to terms with how boring you are! It will also teach you how to be fully responsible for yourself. One solo trip to an unfamiliar place, and you will never get lost in life. @thewriteinsaan

Tarun Sharma, co-founder & CEO, mCaffeine.

Tarun Sharma.

If an opportunity scares you and excites you at the same time, it’s a sign you’re on the edge of growth. Take that step into the unknown, be it launching a startup, a move to a new city, or embracing the leap before you jump. It’s like the thrilling build-up before the most epic show. @tarunsharma88

Akshay Verma, co-founder, Fitpass.

Akshay Verma.

A quote from my favourite book, The Little Prince, reads: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” This is a reminder to spend quiet time with yourself and cultivate a steadfast connection with your intuition. It’s the compass guiding you through the unseen essentials of your journey.

Jatin Mallick, chef and co-founder, Tres.

Whether you’re in a kitchen or any other workplace, learn to be a sponge in your initial years. Work for knowledge, not money. Wealth will come only if you’re willing to invest in yourself first. Learn, travel, explore, and see how it shapes you and shows you where your interest lies. @jatin_mallick

Smriti Khanna, content creator.

Smriti Khanna.

Take the social approach even if you can afford not to. Stay in hostels when you travel, join a group class, sign up for trekking/hiking/mediation camps, mingle more at public gatherings, join an art-gallery walk, volunteer for causes you care about. You’ll learn from like-minded people as much as from the activity. @smriti_khanna

Tanuj Virwani, actor.

Tanuj Virwani.

Have a backup plan. I am an actor. But entertainment is an inconsistent and unpredictable industry. I have a diploma in advertising, plus a family business to fall back to. So, no matter what happens, I know I will not be unemployed. As you enter your 30s, you start wanting to settle down, have kids and all of that. There’s less room for wishful thinking and pipe dreams. Give your dreams your 100%. But set up an insurance policy against it too. @tanujvirwani

Siddharth Sharma, founder, House on the Clouds.

Siddharth Sharma.

Spend time reflecting upon your actions each day before bed. Think about everything you did, work and personal. It will help you prep better for tomorrow and the day after. @totalsiddharth

Sanjana Chatlani, founder, The Bombay Lettering Company.

Sanjana Chatlani.

Make sure you have three types of income: active , passive and portfolio. It’s something I wished I’d learned early on. @schatlani

Tarang Arora, creative director and CEO, Amrapali Jewels.

Tarang Arora.

You’ll understand the world best if you see it on your own terms. Live in a different city, study abroad if you have the option. It broadens the horizons of your mind and shape your personality in a way exams and textbooks cannot. @tarang_arora

From HT Brunch, September 2, 2023

