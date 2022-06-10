Prateek Sadhu: Chef speak

Business bid

I’m a chef. How can I venture into the restaurant business?

—Arsh, Via Email

While as a chef it is important to be passionate, driven, and creative, it is equally important to understand the nuances of the business. I would highly recommend that you just get an idea of the numbers to understand how restaurants work because most times, as chefs we end up focussing on the creative aspects and numbers just aren’t a strength. However, you need a basic understanding of it because at the end of the day if you are not making money as a restaurant business, you eventually have to shut down. This is only the first step though. Next up, you need to make sure that the vision you have in mind gets executed—there is a thin line between executing the vision and making money out of it too. For that, your accountants and lawyers are the ones who will help you out.

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

