brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Digitising mum’s recipes

What’s the best way to record and upload all the recipes being passed down generations in your family?
How to record your mother’s recipes
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByPrateek Sadhu

Mum’s the word

I want to start blogging or recording the recipes my mother has passed down through the years. How can I go about it?

—Ankita, Via Email

Start documenting the recipe, the ingredients, the weight and method. The emotional value of those recipes passed down by a mother should also be captured in the blog. There are always stories linked to dishes that have been passed down by our ancestors. Subscribe through a blogging website. Or, put up the view—along with a recipe video—on social media. This is an effective tool to create awareness and share videos today. You could also create a YouTube channel. This can also help you generate revenue.

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

