Prateek Sadhu: DIY bar at home
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: DIY bar at home

Always wanted to set up a bar at your place, but don’t know what it entails? Here are a few tips to help you decide
Bar basics you should have at home
Published on Mar 26, 2022 09:18 PM IST
ByPrateek Sadhu

Set the bar

What are some of the basics I need to stock for a simple but sufficient bar at home? I love hosting parties.  

—Rittika, Via Instagram

There are many options, including a couple of beers in the fridge. Pick a few spirits of your choice, including a dark and light one. I always keep some natural cocktail mixes which are available at supermarkets as well as restaurants these days. These go well with gin and vodka. Keeping some dry snacks like popcorn is always a good option. Make sure you have some hard cheeses, aged ones. These come in handy whether it’s a date or a gathering.  

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, March 27, 2022

