Prateek Sadhu: DIY butter

Our expert gives tips on how you can make your own butter irrespective of which part of the country you are living in
Making your own butter at home isn’t as difficult as you may think
Published on Nov 20, 2021 08:25 PM IST
ByPrateek Sadhu

How can I make white butter at home, in Delhi/Mumbai?

—Anisa T, Via Instagram

The key, irrespective of where you are, is the quality of milk—opt for good quality, full fat milk. The fattier the better, and preferably cow’s milk. For two to three weeks, collect the malai when you boil the milk and store it in an air-tight container. Once your jar is full, take it out and leave it at room temperature for three to five hours. Add some ice and churn it with a hand blender. The makkhan will rise to the top. Collect it and use it on your paratha, or, since it’s winter, makki ki roti with sarson ka saag. You can also make some malai cheeni toast.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2021

