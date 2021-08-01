Prateek Sadhu: Happy veggie birthday!

Veg b’day treat

I’ve just started dating a staunch vegetarian, while I need meat at least once a day. I want to whip up a meal that works for both of us as her birthday is coming up. Could you suggest something?

—Anish M, Noida

If you’re dating a staunch vegetarian, then for her birthday, make it fancier. So, make a cheese platter with soft cheeses like burrata or stracciatella with accompaniments. Get some truffles from the supermarket and whip up a truffle pasta along with bread with olive oil. Make a salad and finish off with an eggless dessert.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021

