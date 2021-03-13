Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Nothing better than a homely meal
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Nothing better than a homely meal

How would you define comfort food? Something that reminds you of home always works. Here’s how to whip up a simple home-cooked affair
By Prateek Sadhu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:13 PM IST
What’s the best homely meal you’ve ever had?

Home is where the heart is

Despite being an award-winning chef, is there a simple, homely dish you struggle to get right. Tell us more.

—Alka P, Greater Noida

Yes, of course! What evades me most is one we call Kashmiri Hund, made of dandelion greens. It’s a simple dish you’ll find in most Kashmiri homes, but so difficult to get right when working with such a bitter green. We usually blanch it in salt water to removez the bitterness before cooking it in mustard oil, with fresh chillies and hing. There is just something about these greens that I always struggle to get right, and I’ll be most proud of myself the day I can nail these flavours that I’ve grown up eating!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Campus life by Zuni Chopra: To worship a mirage

Adventure: Cycling in the mountains of Kumaon

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Get summer ready

“I love watching thrillers before bedtime,” Tanishk Bagchi confesses

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP