Prateek Sadhu: Nothing better than a homely meal

Despite being an award-winning chef, is there a simple, homely dish you struggle to get right. Tell us more.

—Alka P, Greater Noida

Yes, of course! What evades me most is one we call Kashmiri Hund, made of dandelion greens. It’s a simple dish you’ll find in most Kashmiri homes, but so difficult to get right when working with such a bitter green. We usually blanch it in salt water to removez the bitterness before cooking it in mustard oil, with fresh chillies and hing. There is just something about these greens that I always struggle to get right, and I’ll be most proud of myself the day I can nail these flavours that I’ve grown up eating!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021

