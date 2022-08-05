Prateek Sadhu: Of healthy mithais

Health first

Is there any way to make a healthier version of any mithais except laddoos?

—Annika Singh, Noida

I would assume when you say healthier, it’s more to do with the sugar content in Indian mithais. But there are always ways to substitute sugar. You can make mithai and barfi by using natural sweetners like dates, dried figs and other fruits that can be dried and converted into a paste. You can substitute milk with nut milk as well. For example, you can make sheer khurma out of cashew nut or almond milk. You can also substitute the sugar in it with jaggery powder. Don’t use splenda or packaged sugar free options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, August 6, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch