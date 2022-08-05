Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Of healthy mithais

Prateek Sadhu: Of healthy mithais

brunch
Published on Aug 05, 2022 09:10 PM IST
Health first Is there any way to make a healthier version of any mithais except laddoos? —Annika Singh, Noida I would assume when you say healthier, it’s more to do with the sugar content in Indian mithais
Make healthy sweets at home
ByPrateek Sadhu

Health first

Is there any way to make a healthier version of any mithais except laddoos?

—Annika Singh, Noida

I would assume when you say healthier, it’s more to do with the sugar content in Indian mithais. But there are always ways to substitute sugar. You can make mithai and barfi by using natural sweetners like dates, dried figs and other fruits that can be dried and converted into a paste. You can substitute milk with nut milk as well. For example, you can make sheer khurma out of cashew nut or almond milk. You can also substitute the sugar in it with jaggery powder. Don’t use splenda or packaged sugar free options.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, August 6, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP