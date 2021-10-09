Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Of Maggi ramen date nights and vegan weddings
Prateek Sadhu: Of Maggi ramen date nights and vegan weddings

Our expert gives tips on how to spice up your basic kitchen skills to make it a fancy Japanese meal, and why you should do an Indian vegan menu
How to impress with your cooking skills and why a desi menu is a vegan go-to
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:41 PM IST
By Prateek Sadhu

Love the way you lie

I lied on my dating profile stating that I am a good cook. I can make decent Maggi. And now my date wants me to cook something. What can I pull off?

—Anish M, Noida

If you can cook decent Maggi, then make a Ramen out of it. Cook Maggi in chicken stock rather than water, for depth of flavour. Add thick slices of pork or chicken. The easier way is to buy some bacon and fry it till it’s crisp. Add a boiled egg, chillies and mushroom. You can go crazy with the toppings and make it Japanese date night using Maggi!

Desi vegan feast

I’m having a vegan wedding for a small group of people. What kind of menu would you suggest?

—Tripti K, Via Instagram

India is a vegan heaven if you really understand the regional and sub-regional foods of our country. Pick exotic ingredients like morels from Kashmir or snacks from Rajasthan, and even Bengali cuisine for that matter. It’s much more interesting than doing a West-inspired meal.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, October 10, 2021

