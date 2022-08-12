Prateek Sadhu: Of mom’s recipes & cooking in batches

Keep it basic

I want to start blogging or recording the recipes my mother has passed down through the years. How can I go about it?

—Aneesha Singh, Noida

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Start documenting the recipe, the ingredients, the weight and method. The emotional value of those recipes passed down by a mother should also be captured in the blog. There are always stories linked to dishes that have been passed down by our ancestors. Subscribe through a blogging website. Or put up the view—along with a recipe video—on social media. This is an effective tool to create awareness and share videos today. You could also create a YouTube channel. This can also help you generate revenue.

Freeze friendly

Is cooking in batches and freezing it healthy? What can I try?

—Lisa, via Email

Cooking in batches and freezing meals is ideal as there’s no time to cook on a daily basis, given the lives we lead. It’s healthy as long as the temperature and the way it’s done is right. Make sure you put the dish in an air-tight container. Bring it to room temperature and then freeze it or it could lead to bacteria formation. There are many options you can try: dal, chicken curry, soups, thick salad dressings and you can even blanch spinach and freeze it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, August 13, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch