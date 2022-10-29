Prateek Sadhu: Salad for days

Salad ready

Q What salad dressings can I prepare in bulk and keep? And what veggies can I stock up for the same?

—Karan, via Instagram

Make a basic salad dressing with oil, vinegar, salt, sugar and mustard. You can change the oil—extra virgin olive oil, mustard, coconut or grapeseed. Also, switch the vinegar—red wine, white wine or cherry vinegar. Make half a litre and store it. Use it regularly. Among veggies, keep cucumber, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, olives and mushrooms (to top it). Also, keep cheese—cheddar, or blue cheese—handy.

From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022

