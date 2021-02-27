Prateek Sadhu: Stocking up on stock

Taking stock

Tell me how to get chicken and meat stock ready at home. How long can I keep it, and what can I use it in?

—Dhruti Shah, Mumbai

The best thing you can do is save all the vegetable trimmings at home. You can save them and freeze them. I just put them into the cooker with water, bay leaves and pepper, wait for about 4-5 whistles, and get this silky vegetable broth after straining the mix. Freeze the stock in ice cube trays and use it. Same goes with chicken stock, use a pressure cooker to extract the maximum flavour. Use it in soups, bhaji, to make pulao, literally anything!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch