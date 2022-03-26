Rahul Khanna: Basic black wardrobe

Back to black

My wardrobe only consists of black and my friends keep saying it’s a very “uncle” look. How do you suggest I revamp my wardrobe?

—Ameya, Via Instagram

I’m not sure I understand how all-black equals “uncle”. Maybe your hard-to-please pals have some impossibly chic or goth relatives that they’re using as a point of reference. I, for one, love the concept of having a signature look and, if monochrome is what you feel you look best in, then I see no reason to suddenly go from Dark Knight to dandy. However, there’s always potential to subtly elevate one’s wardrobe by refining. Black clothes often fade over time, so you could donate some and pave the path for the succession of stylish, new pieces. If I were you, I would also consult a good tailor and fine-tune the fit of your favourite items. You’d be surprised how much even a minor alteration can transform a listless garment. Just like some fresh barbering and a commitment to a fitness regimen can boost your physical appeal. Lastly, accessories like ties, scarves and pocket squares are a nice way to add a bit of cheeky punctuation, if you will—putting a full stop to this “uncle” nonsense and the proverbial exclamation mark to, “Come to daddy!”

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 27, 2022

