Rahul Khanna: Ditch the bow tie

Let loose

A bow tie left open for my best friend’s bachelor bash: okay, or is it trying too hard?

—Rakshit Khedekar, Via Instagram

I’m afraid it’s the latter. The untied bow tie has gained popularity as a stylistic trope in men’s fashion editorials and body spray ads (yes, I’m aware I’m guilty of participating in both — no need to @ me). However, deliberately worn that way, IRL, screams affectation. As an accessory, the bow tie needs to be treated with a certain degree of reverence. Knowing how to knot one is a badge of honour in itself. So, if you’re not going to wear it as it’s intended, just leave it at home.

If it is meant to come undone, let that occur organically as a result of a passionate rumble with a new acquaintance in the powder room at a black-tie event or in the course of saving a child from kidnappers on the way home from it.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021

