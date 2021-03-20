Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Ditch the bow tie
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Ditch the bow tie

How to accessorise right when it comes to a bow tie and make sure it is the right occasion. Otherwise, just leave it be
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Rahul Khanna’s rules to wearing a bow tie

Let loose

A bow tie left open for my best friend’s bachelor bash: okay, or is it trying too hard?

—Rakshit Khedekar, Via Instagram

I’m afraid it’s the latter. The untied bow tie has gained popularity as a stylistic trope in men’s fashion editorials and body spray ads (yes, I’m aware I’m guilty of participating in both — no need to @ me). However, deliberately worn that way, IRL, screams affectation. As an accessory, the bow tie needs to be treated with a certain degree of reverence. Knowing how to knot one is a badge of honour in itself. So, if you’re not going to wear it as it’s intended, just leave it at home.

If it is meant to come undone, let that occur organically as a result of a passionate rumble with a new acquaintance in the powder room at a black-tie event or in the course of saving a child from kidnappers on the way home from it.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP