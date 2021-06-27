Rahul Khanna: Doing something without actually doing it

Suit up?

What’s the best way to suit up without actually suiting up?

—Anuj, Via Instagram

*Facepalm*

This is the kind of question I imagine those Covidiots who wear their masks under their noses might ask each other: What’s the best way to mask up without “actually” masking up?

And I can tell you’re better than them, so let’s pretend you didn’t ask it—because I’m sure we agree that there’s no point in doing something unless you’re going to do it correctly!

But, while we’re here, let me take this opportunity to extoll the virtues of owning a favourite suit. Treat the seeking out of one as a serious mission—it’s not something you want to rush. Really do your research (magazines, blogs…), try on as many as you can and consult an experienced tailor about how to achieve that perfect fit. You might be lucky and find it on your first try or it might take years, but you’ll know you’ve found “the one” when, every time you put it on, it makes you feel like the man your 12-year-old self wanted to grow up to be. Once you own it, you’re going to cherish it and be looking for any excuse to “actually” suit up!

