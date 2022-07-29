Rahul Khanna: Dress to impress

The jury is out

I’m meeting my partner’s circle of girlfriends for the first time. Where could we meet and what could I wear to impress at this make-or-break hang out?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

— Nikhil, Mumbai

Think of your partner’s girlfriends as the jury that’s going to determine the trajectory your relationship is going to take! The bottom line: to win this case, you really want to present the best version of yourself. As your style counsel, this is the strategy I advise:

• Get your whiskers and mane a fresh cut (a few days before, so you have time to get used to it).

• Do some light investigation and pick a place that you know they all love—you want everyone to be as comfortable as possible.

• On the day of, make sure you’re scrubbed squeaky-clean and smell great (but don’t overdo the cologne!).

• Do not—I repeat, do not—buy new clothes. It’s too extra and you don’t want to look like a just-born colt, getting used to walking in new pants or shoes. Instead, wear an outfit you feel your best in—for me that would probably be one of my navy suits with an open collared shirt, an immaculate white pocket square and “formal” sneakers. But you do you because you will only look as good as you feel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Discreetly slip the maître d’ your credit card before you sit down so there’s no risk of an awkward kerfuffle over the bill at the end of the evening.

From then on, just be respectful, courteous and, most importantly—be yourself! When it comes time to deliver the verdict, I hope you are pronounced guilty—of being deserving of their friend’s affections!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, July 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch