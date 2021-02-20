Rahul Khanna: Finding the will to dress up post lockdown

Let loose

I’ve recently overcome the mental block of wearing oversized athleisure clothes. Now, I feel like I can’t go back to fitted again. What’s your take?

—Arpit T, Gurugram

Tell me about it! Thanks to the lockdown, all I’ve wanted to wear are track pants, sweatshirts or shorts — I was concerned my proper clothes were going to get all mildewy from disuse. I’ve found the key is creating a sense of occasion. That Zoom with a new client is the perfect opportunity to bring out a dress shirt and tie. Meeting your neighbours for a drink on the balcony warrants a blazer and slacks. And, if you need some fitness inspo, see if you can still get through a big dinner with your pod in those formal trousers that were slightly loose around the waist a year ago!

