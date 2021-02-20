Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Finding the will to dress up post lockdown
Rahul Khanna: Finding the will to dress up post lockdown

Having trouble getting used to your pre-Covid normal office clothes? You aren’t the only one. Use your Zoom calls to get back on track!
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Concerned your proper clothes going to get mildewy from disuse? You aren’t the only one, says Rahul Khanna

Let loose

I’ve recently overcome the mental block of wearing oversized athleisure clothes. Now, I feel like I can’t go back to fitted again. What’s your take?

—Arpit T, Gurugram

Tell me about it! Thanks to the lockdown, all I’ve wanted to wear are track pants, sweatshirts or shorts — I was concerned my proper clothes were going to get all mildewy from disuse. I’ve found the key is creating a sense of occasion. That Zoom with a new client is the perfect opportunity to bring out a dress shirt and tie. Meeting your neighbours for a drink on the balcony warrants a blazer and slacks. And, if you need some fitness inspo, see if you can still get through a big dinner with your pod in those formal trousers that were slightly loose around the waist a year ago!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, February 21, 2021

