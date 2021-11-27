Rahul Khanna: For the love of antique watches and floral beachwear

A thing of beauty

Antique watches seem to be redundant given the plethora of fitness and smart watches. What can I do with the watches I do have? Should I start wearing both?

—Anis, Mumbai

A thing of beauty is never redundant! If it brings you joy, it’s relevant and necessary and should have a place in your life. Perhaps use your smart watch for daily activities and fitness and bring out your vintage timepieces for more dressy events. You might now feel you have more than you can use. I’ve distilled my own watch collection down to just the few I adore or that have sentimental value and have parted with the rest. I tend to wear these like a trophy wife—as arm candy for their ornamental value! So much so, that although they’re well cared for and kept running, I rarely bother setting the time! You could still feel you want to wear both your old and new watches together, and please know that there’s no law against that.

Beach bloom

I get mocked a lot when I wear floral prints to the beach. Though I really like them, what are some of the other beach alternatives wardrobe-wise?

—Karan M, Via Instagram

I always shake my head in dismay when I get this kind of question because your personal style shouldn’t depend on the opinions of others. If blooms on your bloomers make you blossom, why should you even consider an alternative? Stick to your geraniums, bud (get it?) or else, seek out alternative companions who appreciate, not mock you. If all else fails, there are beaches where no wardrobe is required at all!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021

