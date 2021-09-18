Rahul Khanna: How many shoes is too many?

Shoe heaven

I have 30 pairs of shoes and all my female friends make fun of it. Is it normal to own so many pairs of shoes?

—Siddharth K, Bengaluru

When it comes to style, I don’t believe there’s any such thing as “normal”— only what’s right for you.

Ask yourself: Do my shoes bring me joy? Do I get good use out of them? Do I take great care of them? Do I have enough place for them? If the answers are yes, then what’s the issue? Why do you care what your lady friends say about your collection? If, however, you find yourself just hoarding for the sake of accumulation, then perhaps consider passing on pairs that you don’t use as much to someone more needy. My personal rule of thumb is that every time I get anything new, I give away something old. It keeps one’s space uncluttered and one’s closet looking fresh and curated and leaves room for the universe to fill with more good things!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, September 19, 2021

