Rahul Khanna: Inspiration is everywhere

Q I follow a bunch of social media fashion content creators for tips on what looks I can mirror. But they don’t always seem to work for me. Where else can I get my fashion style updates from?

—Lokesh, Mumbai

To me, the most stylish people are always the ones who tell a story with their clothes. Even if that “story” is just an emotion that can’t necessarily be articulated. Think of it this way: if you were a character in a movie, what would your outfit say about you?

As far as inspiration goes, if you just open yourself up to it, you’ll find it lurking around every corner.

My favourite sources of inspiration are old family albums (how chic were our ancestors!) and—as an actor—naturally, films. Some of the most stylish ones are: anything starring Cary Grant, Satyajit Ray’s Nayak, La Piscine, A Single Man, Qurbani, Daniel Craig’s Bond franchise, The Talented Mr Ripley, American Gigolo …

Pick a plot for your day, make yourself the lead in the screenplay, choose a soundtrack to play in your head and then outfit yourself accordingly. Lights, camera, action!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by@mrkhanna on Instagram

