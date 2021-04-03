Rahul Khanna: Make-up for men?

Make-up is macho!

Make-up for men: I’ve been forever against it, but now have begun to feel knowing how to apply foundation and cover up dark circles is not a bad thing. Do you do any make-up?

—Rakshit Khedekar, Via Instagram

Over the months, I have pointedly tried confusing you all. First, by saying, “there are no style rules”. Then, by telling you to strictly follow rules like the second jacket button rule. By this point, I’d hoped you’d surmise what a complete charlatan I am and have left me in peace to sip my green smoothies and photograph my breakfasts. Yet, you keep coming back for more guidance. So, here goes…

I’m an actor—so yes, wearing make-up is a part of my job. Off set too, I’ve tried black nail paint (loved it, would repeat) and have used concealer to cover unwelcome blemishes for public appearances. One hyper macho friend swears by a self bronzer that he uses—even if he’s just out running errands. In some traditional cultures, men wear kohl in their eyes. The point I’m trying to make is, whether or not you’re in showbiz, do whatever the heck makes you feel good, not what made-up societal norms dictate. Wear as little or as much make-up as you like. My only advice would be to learn how to achieve the most flattering, natural looking outcome. Place yourself under the tutelage of an experienced lady friend or study some YouTube how-tos. Practice until you’ve mastered the skill. You don’t want to step out resembling an inexperienced Kathakali dancer (unless that’s the look you’re going for).

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, April 4, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch