Rahul Khanna: Slay with a sherwani

Move over, boring sherwani looks. Here’s how you can try and up your style quotient while opting for this traditional outfit
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Attending a wedding (even if it’s on zoom)? These sherwani styles should be your go-to this season

One too many

l Iove the sherwani. Are there ways to wear the same one differently?

—Anit Chawla, Gurugram

I love the sherwani, too! It’s such a timeless garment, you really don’t need more than one.

I’d say the most creative way to make each occasion distinct is by adopting different accents and mannerisms. You could channel a gregarious Belarusian who’s had one cocktail too many. Next time, a Texan border agent with a nervous twitch.

Another option is wearing your sherwani back to front. Or how about putting your legs through the sleeves? The variations seem endless!

If, however, you’re looking for a more (disappointingly) staid approach, then accessories are your friends, my friend. Enamel buttons, jaunty pocket squares, a shawl in the colder months—a traditional sherwani can provide the perfect backdrop for some very creative embellishment. Tag me so I can see how you fare!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

