Rahul Khanna: Suit up!

If you’re the best man at a zoom wedding, make sure you stick to all your duties, including looking the part on D-day
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Is it silly to dress up for your bestie’s zoom wedding?

Best man duties

I’m the best man at a Zoom wedding. Would suiting up be too much?

—Akshat, Via Instagram

One of the few “rules” I subscribe to when it comes to style, is having a “sense of occasion” — which means respecting an event and the sentiment behind it. And what bigger occasion than the wedding of your best friend? How does it matter that it’s on Zoom? You ask if suiting up is too much — I say, it’s the very minimum! Make sure it’s your very best suit or a brand new suit. Have it impeccably pressed. Find the sharpest accessories. Slick back your hair. I’d recommend going as far as art-directing your background. It’ll really show your buddy how much he means to you. And, if nothing else, don’t you want yours to be the screen that sexy bridesmaid’s eyes keep going back to?

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

