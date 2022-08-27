Rahul Khanna: Tailor tales

Wedding wardrobe

I have a good tailor. This wedding season, what are the things that he can make for me that can be paired with different outfits?

—Amrit, Delhi

With all the family politics, personal agendas and heightened social stakes, wedding season can often feel like going into battle! So I applaud you for wanting to be ahead of the game and start formulating a battle plan. The style strategy I recommend is this: assemble a battalion of garments that all relate to each other so that they can be mixed and matched into multiple formations.

• Start by creating a colour palette of shades you like. Arrange them from dark to light.

• Sit down with your tailor and choose a fabric in the darkest colour to make a classic formal suit (the jacket and pants can be worn together for a reception or separately for other events).

• Use the next darkest from this palette to make a bandhgala with matching trousers (these can be worn together as a suit for a wedding ceremony or broken up as separates).

• Pick a shade from the middle to make a bundi waistcoat (this can be worn with a churidar-kurta or over a shirt and pants).

• At the lighter end of the palette make a couple of kurtas with pajamas or churidars (these are great for sangeets or day-time functions).

• The lightest and/or white should be used to make a couple of button down shirts (1 regular collar, for the suit jacket and 1 band collar, for the bandhgala & bundi).

• Now, deploy an arsenal of accessories like pocket squares and ties to steal focus, be conversation starters, distract the enemy (those anti-repetition snobs) and to make each outfit appear brand new—ensuring you emerge from the wedding trenches, triumphant!

