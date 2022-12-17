Ranveer Allahbadia: A dog’s life

Doggy world

Q How many dog accounts are too many to follow?

—Kiara, Via Instagram

Alover of anything would not hesitate to say ‘all I see is you’ to the person they love. Similarly, if you love dogs, you should not be hesitant. If you feel your feed is full of dog accounts, you can create an alternative account to follow other pages. If you don’t want to create an alternative account, you can simply try to follow the hashtags related to dogs rather than the accounts. This will declutter your following list and you’ll only see recommended videos from hashtags you follow.

Together with my pooch

Q Should I turn my account into a joint account with my dog?

—Sankalp, Mumbai

If you love your better half, then you would have a joint bank account with him/her. The same concept can apply to Instagram dog accounts too. If someone checks your dog’s Instagram page and is impressed by it, they would also like to see the person who handles the account.

From HT Brunch, December 17, 2022

