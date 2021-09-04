Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: How to stop wasting time on social media
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: How to stop wasting time on social media

If you find yourself on social media every 10 minutes one way or another, and you find it’s taking over your life, here’s how you can help yourself
By Ranveer Allahbadia
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Our expert on how to stop procrastinating

The power of 5

I find myself on Clubhouse or Instagram all day. Am I addicted to social media, or is this okay for now?

—Sarthak, Via Instagram

Use something called the Mel Robbins method. It means that when you’re in the middle of a long period of procrastination, you count till five. If by the end of that you haven’t gotten up, remind yourself that you’re getting one step away from your goals as well. So, if goals are the centre of your life and you know you have to stop being lazy, count till five and get up before you hit five. It works like magic.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, September 5, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul Khanna: How to support your gay sibling without going over the top

“My workout at 22? I filled 40 buckets of water a day with a hand pump!” says Sanjay Mishra

Social Media Star of The Week: Bharatnatayam dancer Harini Nilakantan

Caste factor: A case against selective outrage
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP