Ranveer Allahbadia: Instagram tips for you

Relationship with algorithm

Q How do I navigate Instagram to only watch content I want to, and avoid coming across random things?

—Kanika, via Instagram

You have to teach the Instagram algorithm what you don’t like because you always have the option of ‘See fewer posts like this’. You have to develop a relationship with the algorithm because that’s how you change it to suit your taste. This is something you have to do every week on a regular basis, especially when you see posts that you don’t enjoy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Caption game

Q Long or short captions—what works better on IG posts and Reels?

—Lankesh, Mumbai

Both kinds of caption work depending on what the subject of your post or Reels is. The thumb rule I follow is to keep in mind that long captions always help if the story or post is vulnerable and authentic. And short captions are always better if you can come up with something witty and crisp.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}