Ranveer Allahbadia: Managing multiple IG accounts

Less is more

What’s the easiest way to manage three personal Instagram accounts: one for my music, one for my family and friends, and one for my paintings?

—Vishal, Via Instagram

I don’t think you should have three separate accounts. Limit it to two: one professional and one personal. Managing three accounts is a lot! But if you would still like to manage three, the best way is to have strong content strategies for each and keep giving free of cost value; that’s how you grow Instagram accounts. Also, keep in mind that Reels are the key to growth, so I will always believe that the fewer Instagram accounts you have, the better it is for your growth because you can put your utmost creativity and efforts into them.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

