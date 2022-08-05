Ranveer Allahbadia: Of dating apps and reconnecting with exs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 05, 2022 09:10 PM IST
What do you do if you spot a dating app on your partner’s phone? And what are the things you should remember before you get back in touch with a former flame?
When to talk about dating apps with your partner, and getting back in touch with an ex
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Timely topic

I just discovered a dating app on my partner’s phone. How can I bring it up?

—Sanya, Via Instagram

Just ask in a calm manner. The thing to remember is that you need to have honest conversations, even the difficult ones, early in a relationship because if the problems are swept under the rug and ignored, then they become much more difficult to address in the future. There should be transparency in a healthy, long-term relationship. Also, it’s not so much how you bring it up as it is when you bring it up.

The ex connect

What are the boundaries I should keep in mind while reconnecting with an ex-partner?

—Akhil, Mumbai

Just be cautious with physical touch and refrain from talking about any form of intimacy. Conversations like that will become awkward as intimate memories are recalled, and intimacy tends to spark something new. Keep your interactions short and to the point, at least in the beginning, till the boundaries are set.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, August 6, 2022

