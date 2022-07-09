Ranveer Allahbadia: Of smart passwords and navigating your exs on social media

Strong passwords only please!

Is it advisable to keep the same password for all my social media accounts?

—Nikhil, Delhi

Using the same password for all social media accounts is definitely not recommended. Because of my podcast, I’ve had many conversations with experts in cyber security. Maintaining very strong passwords is the one thing they strongly advise. The age of hacking is upon us. Passwords are being found, taken, used, and abused. Therefore, please use strong passwords that are unique across all of your social media accounts, and make sure two-factor authentication is enabled as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ex-factor

What is the best way to avoid an ex on social media without blocking them?

—Anisa, Via Instagram

The best way to avoid an ex on social media without blocking them is to mute them and avoid interacting with their content because the more you interact, the more the algorithm will keep displaying their name in your feed. The best you can do is to hide them. But I would still say blocking them is best.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, July 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch