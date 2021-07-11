Ranveer Allahbadia: Of snoop-stagram and accidental video calls

To snoop or not?

I’m really tempted to snoop on my partner’s social media accounts because I think he’s cheating on me. Should I?

—Shikha T, Via Instagram

Why not try an open conversation first? Ask him/her/them directly. Lies can often be detected easily through body language (blinking while saying a word/answer; touching their nose after lying; smiling for a split second after delivering a lie). More on this in our body language videos on YouTube; they will be a game changer for you. And might also be a personal turning point if you spot something shady! Subscribe to BeerBiceps and now I am out of this uncomfortable answer!

Oops, i did it again!

I accidentally keep pressing on the video calling icon on Instagram and it has led to a lot of awkward exchanges. How can I avoid this?

—Richa D, Via email

Ha ha, don’t think too much about it. We’re all living through the same apocalyptic times. Aise bade bade sheheron mei, chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai, senorita. Or senor, whatever you prefer. My point is, relax and enjoy your Sunday, you overthinking cutie.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, July 11, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch