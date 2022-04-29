Ranveer Allahbadia: Of social media marketing and relationship acknowledgement

Focussed posts

I just started my own small business and want to market it through my social media accounts. Which platforms and what kind of posts do you suggest?

—Mehek, Via Instagram

If it’s B2B, use LinkedIn and if it’s B2C, use Instagram. The best way to market is to give value on Reels. Also figure out how to tap into your exact target audience. That means going to pages that your target audience already follow. Like, if you have a gardening business, go to a gardening influencer’s page, try to understand what they are doing in terms of content and take inspiration from it. Then create your page with your own brand’s values: a strong personal brand is the best way to grow business.

What is the best way for me to acknowledge my relationship on social media? Does it matter?

—Simmi, Via Instagram

I’m a strong believer in the fact that we shouldn’t put our relationships up on social media because it’s one of those ‘nazar na lag jaye’ kind of situations. I feel that certain things in your life should be private. As they say, the stronger the relationship, the less the need to showcase it on social media. But that’s just my opinion. I also believe that should your relationship end after you’ve made it public and have received fame for it, the fall will feel harder.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

