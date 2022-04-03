Ranveer Allahbadia: Relatives on social media

Fam jam

My family wants me to unblock them from or add them as followers to my social media accounts. The best way to deal with this? Handling two accounts will be cumbersome.

—Dina, Via Instagram

If I were you, I would keep saying, “yes, yes”. But at the end of the day, just focus on your own mental health and do the things that suit you best. In saying that, I’m talking about the extended family. When it comes to your parents, it is of utmost importance, especially in urban environments, to let them follow you if possible. Feel free to ignore your extended family, but not your parents. Focus on the people that matter the most.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, April 3, 2022

