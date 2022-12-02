Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media hygiene

Clutter-free Twitter

Q What’s the best and dependable way to filter out who I am following on Twitter?

—Prachi, Via Instagram

Always believe in quality over quantity. You can follow people whose tweets or whose content are similar to your interests. Unfollowing everyone and starting from scratch might be a tedious task, but it can certainly help you clear out the unnecessary traffic on your feed, which in turn hinders from showing you tweets that are of use to you.

Ex’s friends on social media

Q I’ve just realised I am still friends with my ex’s friends on social media. Should I unfriend/unfollow them?

—Sankalp, Mumbai

There is no harm in being friends with your former partner’s friends on social media. If they happen to be in your close friend circle or you happen to talk to them, then you can just play it cool and try to avoid any topic which is related to your former partner because that might create rifts.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022

