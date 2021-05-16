Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media playbook

Social show off?

My partner (of six years) refuses to put up pictures with me on social media, and the other day I found out why – he’s been talking to girls over Insta. Dump him or call out his bullshit?

—KS, Delhi

Confront him. I will give you a man’s perspective. A man that truly loves you (and himself) with all his might, will never think of cheating on you. Either he’s doing something shady or he’s having some internal battles with himself. Of course, it could also be that he’s just got a few female friends. But use your judgement and intuition here.

If your intuition is saying something negative, know that there are many fish in the sea.

Don’t tag and tell

I feel weird about tagging random people on my posts just so that they will hopefully see it. But people say that’s the only way I can promote work. Is that true?

—Gunjan, Via Instagram

Huge social media faux pas. Social skills mistake.

Careers are built by showcasing your mind on Twitter and Linkedin. Not by tagging countless accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Instead of using these ‘hey-is-it-2007-again’ techniques... Learn social media etiquette from yours truly by checking out my YouTube channel.

