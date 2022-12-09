Ranveer Allahbadia: Video hygiene

Lights, camera... angle

Q How can I experiment and improve my Reel camera angle?

—Peter, Via Instagram

Try to first decide what the subject of the Reel is and the purpose of it. For example, figure out whether you want to display your outfit, your face or some dance steps. Then, you can accordingly adjust the angle of the camera. Try to do it in such a way that the viewer understands the purpose of the Reel better. One can always do trial shots to get a look of the outcome from different angles till you know for sure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Video etiquette

Q Is it cool to take selfie videos of performances? Or, is it better to just focus on the performers?

—Sheetal, Mumbai

You can always share both video formats on your social media. Your followers would definitely like to see the amount of fun you are having at a gig. You can probably post/share a mix of your videos and the clips from the performance, and give followers a peek into what the experience was like. But, only if you are comfortable.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch