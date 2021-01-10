“Respect is greater than love!” says Vikrant Massey

After playing the underdog for years on TV and in films, it seems like Vikrant Massey is finally getting his due… even the memes now call him the latest Radhika Apte of Netflix! The transition from being a sidekick in movies to the lead character of the plot has been fierce and a long haul for the actor who has repeatedly stunned us, from his performance as Shutu in Lootera (2013) to his recent act in Chhapaak (2020). Even when working on a remake of a show, he didn’t watch the original because he gets “heavily influenced and rather prefers to bring out an element of freshness to every role he plays.” There’s a good chance one may spot this Mumbai boy on the streets, not cruising in his car but riding his bicycle. That’s how massy Massey is!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I’m a total Mumma’s boy, I don’t have a lot of friends and I’m a good cook, sometimes.

What have you learnt from your A Death in the Gunj director Konkana Sen Sharma?

I’ve learnt a lot of things in a lot of ways, like to be well-prepared and calm, even in worse situations, and also, to have faith in yourself.

What is that one dream you constantly saw as a child?

That I’m stuck at the highest point on a roller-coaster and I’ve to walk all the way down. And I always fear falling to death!

And one relationship rule you always follow...?

More than love, respect is paramount.

Finally, describe yourself in a hashtag.

#MarvellousMrMassey

Bedside stories

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Thank the stars for another day and drink half-litre water.

What do you wear to bed?

On most days, nothing.

On your bedside table is...

A picture of my fiancé Sheetal (Thakur) and me, on our first ever holiday together, just before boarding the flight

The picture with his fiancé Sheetal Thakur that Vikrant keeps on his bedside table

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Meghna Gulzar or Zoya Akhtar?

Meghna Gulzar

Mirzapur or Balika Vadhu?

Mirzapur

Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone

Money or Fame?

Money

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021

