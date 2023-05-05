The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re

Pelé just became the newest word in the Portuguese dictionary, and we’re here for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kicking off a revolution. As a tribute to football legend Pelé, the publishers of the Portuguese Michaelis dictionaries are including his name in the lexicon. The entry (in the English translation) reads: “pe.lé: That or someone who is out of the ordinary, who or who by virtue of their quality, value or superiority cannot be equalled to anything or anyone...” Love it!

(©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twice as thrilled. Rachel Weisz plays twin gynaecologists on the Amazon Prime show Dead Ringers, and we can’t decide which one we love or hate more. Elliot and Beverly Mantle are both brilliant and a little nuts, as they perform questionable fertility procedures. The show feels like Robin Cook and Danielle Steel had a baby. In a Petri dish.

(Oprah.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smelling a conspiracy. Why are all the celebrity book clubs set up by women? Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Lilly Singh, Shonda Rhimes and Emma Roberts have their own. No men like reading. Except Jimmy Fallon. Thankfully he picks fantastic fiction.

Fuming in our cleats. Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany and France may face a broadcast blackout for this year’s Women’s World Cup because they’ve made such poor offers to FIFA for the rights to screen the Women’s World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the offers a “slap in the face” of the players and “all women worldwide”. Where’s the equality?

(@prateekkuhadmusic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Less than excited about Prateek Kuhad’s new song. Maybe it’s his break-up that’s making us expect more heartbreak, more weepy lyrics. But Hopelessly sounds like every other Kuhad track. It’s got 64,000 views on YouTube in two days. We’ll eventually fall for hopelessly for Hopelessly. There’ll be memes and Reels and the TikToks too. Bring them on.

From HT Brunch, May 06, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch