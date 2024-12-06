Rude Hotels by Vir Sanghvi: The keys to an epic stay

Rare is the hotel that has the power to surprise you. Most of the time, you get what you pay for. But very occasionally, you get a little bit more, and the experience stays with you. I try not to judge Indian and Indian-owned hotels abroad too much because I am recognised at many of them and have nothing like the average guest experience. So, here is a list of hotels with no obvious Indian ownership, where I’ve had memorable stays and would gladly go back.

Not everything runs smoothly in Egypt, but the St Regis, Cairo, manages to get everything right.