Rude Hotels by Vir Sanghvi: The keys to an epic stay

ByVir Sanghvi
Dec 06, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Tokyo, Bangkok, Venice, Paris, Cairo. Top hotels everywhere are levelling up their rooms, views, service and experiences. This is where to check in on your next trip

Rare is the hotel that has the power to surprise you. Most of the time, you get what you pay for. But very occasionally, you get a little bit more, and the experience stays with you. I try not to judge Indian and Indian-owned hotels abroad too much because I am recognised at many of them and have nothing like the average guest experience. So, here is a list of hotels with no obvious Indian ownership, where I’ve had memorable stays and would gladly go back.

Not everything runs smoothly in Egypt, but the St Regis, Cairo, manages to get everything right.
Not everything runs smoothly in Egypt, but the St Regis, Cairo, manages to get everything right.
The Park Hyatt, Tokyo, epitomises the best of Japan.
The Park Hyatt, Tokyo, epitomises the best of Japan.
The Edition, Tokyo, is luxurious and timeless in its elegance.
The Edition, Tokyo, is luxurious and timeless in its elegance.
The Four Seasons in Florence may be the loveliest city hotel in the world.
The Four Seasons in Florence may be the loveliest city hotel in the world.
It’s worth splurging on a stay at the Gritti Palace in Venice.
It’s worth splurging on a stay at the Gritti Palace in Venice.
The Le Bristol, Paris, has all the attributes of a grand hotel.
The Le Bristol, Paris, has all the attributes of a grand hotel.
The Amanpuri in Phuket is the blueprint for luxury resorts the world over.
The Amanpuri in Phuket is the blueprint for luxury resorts the world over.
The Anantara is old-fashioned, but reminds one of a gentler, classier and warmer Bangkok.
The Anantara is old-fashioned, but reminds one of a gentler, classier and warmer Bangkok.
Lifestyle News
Follow Us On