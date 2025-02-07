Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: Catching up with Kochi

Assume that you are a foreigner who knows very little about India. You suddenly find yourself in Kochi. Almost the first thing you will wonder is whether you are in a Christian city. The older parts of Kochi are full of beautiful churches and smaller, but still lovely, buildings all dedicated to the glory of Jesus Christ. They easily outnumber mosques and temples.

Kochi has a tradition dating back 2,000 years of communities living in harmony. (SHUTTERSTOCK)