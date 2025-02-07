Menu Explore
Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: Catching up with Kochi

ByVir Sanghvi
Feb 07, 2025 02:13 PM IST

The city is Christian and Hindu, laidback and booming, traditional and global. That mix reflects both in its old flavours and new food businesses too

Assume that you are a foreigner who knows very little about India. You suddenly find yourself in Kochi. Almost the first thing you will wonder is whether you are in a Christian city. The older parts of Kochi are full of beautiful churches and smaller, but still lovely, buildings all dedicated to the glory of Jesus Christ. They easily outnumber mosques and temples.

Kochi has a tradition dating back 2,000 years of communities living in harmony. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Kochi has a tradition dating back 2,000 years of communities living in harmony. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The city has many churches such as the Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The city has many churches such as the Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The top hotel in Kochi is the gleaming Grand Hyatt on Bolghatty Island.
The top hotel in Kochi is the gleaming Grand Hyatt on Bolghatty Island.
The Grand Hyatt’s cooks make excellent Kerala food, such as this kanji.
The Grand Hyatt’s cooks make excellent Kerala food, such as this kanji.
Chef Suresh Pillai’s golgappas are legendary in Kochi.
Chef Suresh Pillai’s golgappas are legendary in Kochi.
Karthiyayini, a family-run seafood restaurant , serves fresh local fare.
Karthiyayini, a family-run seafood restaurant , serves fresh local fare.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
