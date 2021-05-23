Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: Be yourself
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: Be yourself

So what if your parents compare you to relatives your age? Let yourself shine through and make them believe in who you are as a person
By Shaheen Bhatt
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:38 AM IST
It may be difficult to get your folks to believe your ‘alternate’ career choice, but it’s worth a try

No job too small

My parents keep comparing me to my cousins, who are all doctors and engineers, while I’m trying to focus on my fashion career in the middle of a pandemic. It’s quite annoying as I’m stuck at home. How can I explain this to them?

—Janak P, Via email

You want your parents to understand that you are different. You want them to love and support who you are, not who they think you should be. Highlight the fact that you are your own person. You have your own, likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses. Explain to them how this constant comparison makes you feel inferior, unloved and unvalued.

Explain that while your cousins are seemingly more successful, they are essentially different from you and you are proceeding well along your own path in life.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2021

