Shaheen Bhatt: Be yourself

No job too small

My parents keep comparing me to my cousins, who are all doctors and engineers, while I’m trying to focus on my fashion career in the middle of a pandemic. It’s quite annoying as I’m stuck at home. How can I explain this to them?

—Janak P, Via email

You want your parents to understand that you are different. You want them to love and support who you are, not who they think you should be. Highlight the fact that you are your own person. You have your own, likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses. Explain to them how this constant comparison makes you feel inferior, unloved and unvalued.

Explain that while your cousins are seemingly more successful, they are essentially different from you and you are proceeding well along your own path in life.

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2021

