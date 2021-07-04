Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shaheen Bhatt: Cat fight!

If you are a parent to two or more cats, you may have come across them getting grumpy with each other. Don’t worry, our expert has got your back
By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Shaheen gives tips on how to manage your many cats

Cat coexistence

I have two cats and after three blissful years, one of them has suddenly turned on the other. The vet says they are both neutered so that’s not the issue. How can I bring peace back?

—Esha N, Delhi

Imagine cats are like us in a lot of ways, just way moodier.  Even for us, living with the same person every day for three years would come with challenges: there’d be phases where they’d drive us crazy. Your cats are just going through a phase and they don’t like one another very much at the moment. They don’t have to like each other. They just have to co-exist. If possible, give them room to keep their distance from each other and trust that eventually peace will be naturally restored. If things get too bad, consult a behaviourist. 

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021

